Dr Yunus calls Nurul Haque Nur, assures investigation

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus called Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, to inquire about his physical condition.

During the call, on Saturday at 1pm, Nur informed the chief adviser about the details of the incident that took place on Friday.

Dr Yunus assured him that a proper investigation would be carried out and action would be taken against those responsible.

Abu Hanif, a senior council member and media coordinator of the party, stated that on Friday, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam visited Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On Friday evening, a clash occurred between activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Gono Odhikar Parishad in the Kakrail area of Dhaka.

The incident took place when a procession by the Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of the JaPa office.

Several individuals, including party president Nurul Haque Nur, were injured after law enforcement intervened with batons.

Nur is currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries, including a broken nasal bone.

The Gono Odhikar Parishad claimed that JaPa activists attacked their procession, while JaPa alleged that it was the Gana Adhikar activists who initiated the attack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) issued a statement saying that: “Law enforcement had initially urged both sides to remain calm. However, some activists ignored these warnings and attempted to escalate the situation through mob violence. They attacked law enforcement officers and later intensified the violence with a torchlight procession, throwing bricks and attempting to set property on fire.”

To ensure public safety, law enforcement was compelled to use force. ISPR confirmed that five members of the armed forces were injured during the clash.