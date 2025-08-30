Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chittagong divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chittagong divisions," said a BMD bulletin on Saturday morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

It further said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Ishurdi, while the lowest temperature was 24.5°C in Tetulia.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:19pm on Saturday and rise at 5:40am on Sunday.