IEB urges protection of engineers’ rights and dignity

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has called for the protection of the legitimate rights and professional dignity of the country’s engineers.

The demand was made in a statement signed by IEB General Secretary Professor Dr Engineer Md Sabbir Mostafa Khan on Friday.

The statement highlighted that engineers continue to make significant contributions in national development, infrastructure, industry, and technology. However, it expressed concern over a recent rise in conspiracies, irrational measures, and misleading activities affecting the profession.

The IEB voiced deep concern over an incident in which students of the University of Engineering were injured during a peaceful programme by law enforcement on Wednesday, describing such behaviour toward the future builders of the nation as unacceptable.

Regarding career progression, the statement said all grades under the National Pay Scale 2015, including the 10th grade, should remain open. However, it stressed that minimum educational qualifications based on grade must be set to ensure qualified candidates can participate. The IEB also demanded the cancellation of the existing 33% promotion quota for assistant engineer posts in the 9th grade, citing cases where promotions exceed this quota or violate regulations through acting charges or additional responsibilities. According to the statement, this practice has practically halted direct recruitment for assistant engineer positions, prompting the IEB to call for immediate recruitment examinations to fill vacant posts.

The organisation also noted that despite a substantial increase in the development budget, no steps have been taken to create new engineering posts across various departments. It demanded that every ministry and directorate urgently create new posts and initiate recruitment.

Additionally, the IEB reiterated its call for implementing the government gazette that allows members holding a BSc in engineering to use the title “Engineer” before their names.

The statement concluded that ensuring engineers receive their legitimate rights and professional dignity will enable them to lead development activities with greater enthusiasm, calling the implementation of these demands essential for building a sustainable Bangladesh.