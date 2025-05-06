Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Yunus greets engineers on 77th anniversary of IEB, Engineers Day

He urged engineers to stay updated with the latest advancements in engineering and technology

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addresses the 81st session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) through a video message played at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, reaffirming Bangladeshs commitment to inclusive and climate-resilient economic development on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief adviser GOB
Update : 06 May 2025, 05:18 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday extended his greetings and congratulations to the engineering community on the occasion of the 77th foundation anniversary of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Engineers Day.

In a message on the eve of the day, he said the IEB was established on May 7, 1948, with the ideal of "Build a better world" in mind.

Yunus said technological and engineering development accelerates the pace of development of a nation and that new knowledge and discoveries are being added to information technology. 

He urged engineers to keep themselves involved with the latest advances in engineering and technological knowledge to keep pace with the world.

In this era of globalization, the development of the country is not possible without the development of technology and engineering knowledge, he said, adding that the effective role of engineers is essential in ensuring overall development and building a developed modern Bangladesh. 

The chief adviser hoped that engineers will play a role in the overall development of the country with honesty and dedication, embodying the indestructible spirit of patriotism.

He wished the overall success of all the programs undertaken to mark the 77th founding anniversary of the IEB.

Muhammad YunusEngineerInstitution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB)
