Ex-Feni MP Masud, 32 others sued over laundering 100C

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a case with Banani Police Station against 33 individuals, including former Feni-3 MP Masud Uddin Chowdhury, for allegedly laundering Tk 100 crore.

According to the case statement, Masud, in collusion with others, sent 9,372 workers to Malaysia through his agency 5M International between August 18, 2016, and May 30, 2024. During this period, the agency collected Tk 1.50 lakh from each worker in addition to the government-fixed fee of Tk 78,990.

They also charged Tk 36,500 extra per worker for passport, COVID-19 tests, medical checkups, and clothing, embezzling a total of Tk 100,75,83,720.

Earlier, authorities froze Tk 5.91 crore from the bank accounts of Masud Uddin and his associates.