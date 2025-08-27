Thursday, August 28, 2025

DMP commissioner expresses regret over attack on protesting students

He also assured that a probe committee would be formed on Thursday to investigate the incident and take necessary action

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 12:27 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali has expressed regret over the police attack on engineering students during their march towards the Chief Adviser’s official residence, Jamuna.

He also assured that a probe committee would be formed on Thursday to investigate the incident and take necessary action.

The commissioner made the comments on Wednesday night while visiting protesting students staging a sit-in in Shahbagh.

Addressing them, he said: “You all are very dear to me. My son is older than you. Your suffering pains me as well.”

He specifically referred to the incident in front of Hotel InterContinental, where police clashed with students earlier in the day.

“As commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, I am deeply sorry and express my regret over the untoward incident in front of Hotel InterContinental."

Earlier, the protest began at 11am at Shahbagh. Around 1:30pm, when students tried to march towards the residence of the chief adviser, Jamuna, to press their demands, police blocked them at the InterContinental intersection.

A near hour-long chase and counter-chase ensued, during which police used baton-charge, tear gas, sound grenades, and water cannons. More than fifty students and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

