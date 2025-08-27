Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
8 policemen injured in clash with students near CA's office

The incident occurred when students, rallying for their three-point demand, attempted to move toward the Jamuna residence

Photo: UNB
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 08:56 PM

At least eight members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) were injured on Wednesday afternoon as they attempted to block protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) from marching towards the Jamuna residence of the chief adviser.

The injured policemen have been admitted to Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital for treatment, with two reportedly in critical condition, said Faisal Hasan, director of public relations at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The injured include Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division, Rezoanul Islam, 37, additional deputy commissioner, Sub-Inspector Touhidul Islam; Assistant Sub-Inspector Farhad Ali, 29, and constables Adib, 22, Aminul Islam, 20, and Shrabon, 20. Among them, Touhidul and Adib sustained serious injuries, according to hospital sources.

The incident occurred when students, rallying for their three-point demand, attempted to move toward the Jamuna residence in the capital. Law enforcement officials intervened to halt the procession, which resulted in a scuffle and subsequent injuries.

Topics:

DMPBuet
