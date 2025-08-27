EC: Final voter list likely November 30

The Election Commission (EC) is set to publish the final voter list for the 13th National Parliamentary Election on November 30.

According to EC sources, a final supplementary voter list may be released on November 1. Citizens turning 18 by October 31 will be eligible to vote in the upcoming polls.

Earlier on August 10, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the country had 123,732,274 registered voters. During the latest update, 4,571,216 new voters were added through door-to-door visits, while 2,132,590 deceased voters were removed. With this adjustment, the total number of voters now stands at 126,170,900.

Akhtar added that the EC was publishing three separate voter lists this year. The first was released on March 2, the second—an updated final list—will come out on August 31, while another list including those turning 18 by October 31 will be published on November 1. The final voter list will then be made public on November 30.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin already indicated that if the election was held in the first half of February, the schedule must be announced two months in advance, likely in early December.

EC officials said the election schedule is usually announced shortly after the finalization of the voter list. Since the list will be completed at the end of November, the schedule may follow soon after.