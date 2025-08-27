Election roadmap to be unveiled Thursday

Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Akhtar Ahmed has said that the roadmap for the upcoming national parliamentary election will be announced on Thursday.

He made the announcement on Wednesday after the final day of hearings on parliamentary constituency redelimitation at the Election Commission building in Agargaon.

When asked about the announcement of the national election roadmap, the EC senior secretary said: “Many things are tied to this roadmap and we understand that. Please wait until tomorrow (Thursday).”

Earlier in the day, the EC approved the roadmap for the parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in February.

“Everything for the action plan has been finalized. It has been approved,” Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker told reporters on Wednesday.

According to EC officials, the roadmap outlines key preparatory activities, including political party registration, re-demarcation of parliamentary constituencies, reforms to the Representation of the People Order (RPO), updating electoral rules and guidelines, IT-supported voter registration and postal ballot system for expatriates and procurement of essential election materials.

On August 14, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the roadmap would provide a clear picture of the commission’s preparations for the polls.

He also said it would specify major electoral tasks and their timelines, including schedules for dialogues with civil society members and journalists, as well as deadlines for amendments and reforms to electoral laws. Earlier, this month, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said the next national election is likely to be held in the first half of February and the EC has already intensified its preparations across the country.