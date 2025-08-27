49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam being observed

The nation on Wednesday is observing the 49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, recalling his undying legacy of defiance against injustice as well as his profound messages of love, humanity, and equality.

The poet, lyricist, composer and revolutionary voice of Bengali literature and music, affectionately known as "Dukhhu Mia," passed away on 12 Bhadra, 1383 (August 29, 1976) at the then PG Hospital (now BSMMU) in Dhaka.

Various socio-cultural organisations chalked out elaborate programs to mark the day, including discussions, prayers and cultural events.

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Institute organised a discussion titled "Mrityunjayi Nazrul" alongside Hamd-Naat recitations and doa mahfil.

Bangla Academy paid tributes at the poet’s grave and arranged solo lectures and cultural performances.

In a Facebook post, the Nazrul Institute said: “On the morning of the 49th death anniversary of our National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, we gathered beside his grave to pray for his eternal peace. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Nazrul Institute jointly offered prayers, attended by Secretary Md Mofidur Rahman and Additional Secretary Abdullah Khan. The dua was conducted by Nazrul Institute’s Executive Director Md Latiful Islam Shibli, who prayed that tomorrow’s Bangladesh becomes the egalitarian, fraternal, and harmonious nation envisioned by the poet.”

Although Nazrul’s creative period lasted only 23 years, his literary works — poems, songs, essays and novels — remain timeless treasures of Bengali literature, inspiring generations in their struggles against exploitation and oppression.

At the same time, he is revered as the eternal poet of love.

Following Bangladesh’s independence, Nazrul was brought to Dhaka with his family on May 24, 1972, with special permission from the Government of India.

He was accorded the status of National Poet, provided state accommodation in Dhanmondi, awarded an honorary "D Litt" by Dhaka University in 1974, and granted Bangladeshi citizenship in 1976.

The same year, he was honoured with the Ekushey Padak.

Despite being popularly revered as the National Poet for decades, no official gazette notification had been issued until this year.

In January, the interim government formally declared Kazi Nazrul Islam as Bangladesh’s "National Poet" effective from May 4, 1972, finally granting him long-awaited state recognition.