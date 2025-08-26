Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Sk Bashir Uddin appointed chairman of Biman

The notification was signed by Mahfuza Jerin, senior assistant secretary, on behalf of the president

File image of Sk Bashir Uddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 10:48 PM

The government has appointed Sk Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, as chairman of the Board of Directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited.

A notification, issued on Tuesday, said the appointment was made under Section 30(c) of the Bangladesh Biman (Repeal of the Bangladesh Biman Order, 1972, Reinstatement and Amendment) Act, 2023, and Article 51 of the Articles of Association of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, framed under the Companies Act, 1994.

The order, issued in the public interest, came into effect immediately, it added.

The notification was signed by Mahfuza Jerin, senior assistant secretary, on behalf of the president. 

Topics:

Biman Bangladesh AirlinesSk Bashir Uddin
