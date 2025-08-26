Sk Bashir Uddin appointed chairman of Biman

The government has appointed Sk Bashir Uddin, adviser to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, as chairman of the Board of Directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited.

A notification, issued on Tuesday, said the appointment was made under Section 30(c) of the Bangladesh Biman (Repeal of the Bangladesh Biman Order, 1972, Reinstatement and Amendment) Act, 2023, and Article 51 of the Articles of Association of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, framed under the Companies Act, 1994.

The order, issued in the public interest, came into effect immediately, it added.

The notification was signed by Mahfuza Jerin, senior assistant secretary, on behalf of the president.