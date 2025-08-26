Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Asif Nazrul: AL considers oppression as its constitutional power

'Fascist Awami League did not value the will of the people rather tried to establish the power to torture as their own right'

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Asif Nazrul speaks at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium in Dhaka on August 26, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 10:31 PM

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the fallen Awami League (AL) considered carrying out oppression against the people as a constitutional power. 

“Fascist Awami League did not value the will of the people rather tried to establish the power to torture as their own right,” he said while addressing as a panelist at a book launching ceremony at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium.

The book titled “Revolutionary Constitutionalism: And Why It Was Essential to Declare the Fifteenth Amendment Unconstitutional,” written by Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, was launched on the occasion. 

Regarding the politics of the AL, he said, their politics were basically to humiliate Ziaur Rahman and put Bangabandhu in the highest position. 

Terming the 15th Amendment as terrible, the adviser said: "Sometimes I used to think - did the Awami League make such a constitutional amendment out of stupidity or arrogance? I think they were arrogant." 

They thought that their power was so unwavering that even if they launched a torture machine, the people would not be able to speak out, he said.

He said: “Why does the prime minister have so much power? Why are there so many restrictions on fundamental rights? These debates about the Constitution did not exist once. When I started journalism around 1986-87, the words ‘transparency’ or ‘accountability’ were not in use. But now these are being talked about firmly. This book will give a new dimension to the study of the Constitution.”

Calling for the study of the Constitution to continue, the adviser said: “It is very important to know the history of our country’s Constitution. Despite such rich debates over the Constituent Assembly, many do not notice these. If we popularize constitutionalism through discussions ourselves, people will gradually become interested in it.”

Barrister Sara Hossain, senior advocate of the Supreme Court and executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), chaired the event.

Eminent jurist and constitutional expert Barrister Dr Kamal Hossain was also present at the event.

Topics:

Awami League (AL)
Read More

Dhaka seeks US action after incident on New York consulate

Mahfuj Alam targeted by ‘Awami League supporters’ in New York

JnU Chhatra Dal demands trial of Chhatra League before Jnucsu polls

Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Latest News

SSC, equivalent exams 2026 to be held in short syllabus

DoE launches mobile court operations to combat air pollution

Diploma engineers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur, halts traffic

Sk Bashir Uddin appointed chairman of Biman

Buet students announce 'March to Dhaka' for Wednesday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x