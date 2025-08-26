Asif Nazrul: AL considers oppression as its constitutional power

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Prof Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the fallen Awami League (AL) considered carrying out oppression against the people as a constitutional power.

“Fascist Awami League did not value the will of the people rather tried to establish the power to torture as their own right,” he said while addressing as a panelist at a book launching ceremony at the Supreme Court Bar Association Auditorium.

The book titled “Revolutionary Constitutionalism: And Why It Was Essential to Declare the Fifteenth Amendment Unconstitutional,” written by Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, was launched on the occasion.

Regarding the politics of the AL, he said, their politics were basically to humiliate Ziaur Rahman and put Bangabandhu in the highest position.

Terming the 15th Amendment as terrible, the adviser said: "Sometimes I used to think - did the Awami League make such a constitutional amendment out of stupidity or arrogance? I think they were arrogant."

They thought that their power was so unwavering that even if they launched a torture machine, the people would not be able to speak out, he said.

He said: “Why does the prime minister have so much power? Why are there so many restrictions on fundamental rights? These debates about the Constitution did not exist once. When I started journalism around 1986-87, the words ‘transparency’ or ‘accountability’ were not in use. But now these are being talked about firmly. This book will give a new dimension to the study of the Constitution.”

Calling for the study of the Constitution to continue, the adviser said: “It is very important to know the history of our country’s Constitution. Despite such rich debates over the Constituent Assembly, many do not notice these. If we popularize constitutionalism through discussions ourselves, people will gradually become interested in it.”

Barrister Sara Hossain, senior advocate of the Supreme Court and executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), chaired the event.

Eminent jurist and constitutional expert Barrister Dr Kamal Hossain was also present at the event.