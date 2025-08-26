Bangladesh launches digital legal aid project to expand access to justice

Bangladesh has taken a "major step" toward making justice faster, fairer, and more accessible with the launch of the digital legal aid project, supporting 2025 amendments to the legal aid system.

Announced at the National Conference on Legal Aid in Dhaka on Monday, the initiative, led by the National Legal Aid Services Organisation (NLASO) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the European Union (EU), introduces technology-driven reforms to expand access to justice for millions.

Speaking as the chief guest, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed described the recent amendments to the legal aid law as transformative.

“In the past year, there has been a seismic change in the very concept of justice delivery in Bangladesh. Legal aid is no longer reactive but must be preemptive, capable of anticipating change and ensuring that no citizen stands unrepresented before the courts," he said.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, who chaired the event, said: “If implemented successfully, the amended legal aid system has the potential to transform lives. By expanding mediation and bringing justice closer to people, especially those who cannot afford lengthy litigation, we can ensure that no citizen is left without protection of the law.”

EU Ambassador Michael Miller stressed the value of digitalization in justice reform.

"This reform modernizes legal aid and embeds digital tools that bring justice closer to citizens’ doorsteps. The European Union is proud to support Bangladesh’s efforts to make justice more affordable, timely, and inclusive, while strengthening the independence and capacity of the judiciary," he said.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, emphasized the people-centered dimension of reform.

“UNDP is proud to partner with the National Legal Aid Services Organization, supporting legal aid delivery at district and upazila levels, sustaining services through helplines and virtual platforms during Covid-19, training District Legal Aid Officers in ICT, and promoting online dispute resolution to ease backlogs and expand alternatives. Today, we launch the Digital Legal Aid Project, supported by the EU, to further strengthen legal aid delivery.”

The Digital Legal Aid Project builds on Bangladesh’s longstanding commitment to justice for all. It integrates online tools, virtual mediation, and digital case management to reduce backlogs, cut costs, and ensure quicker dispute resolution, said UNDP on Tuesday.

These innovations are backed by the 2025 amendment to the Legal Aid Act, which introduces mandatory pre-case mediation and enforceable settlements, landmark reforms that prioritize resolution over litigation.

The conference brought together nearly 300 participants, including 64 district judges who chair District Legal Aid Committees, chief judicial and metropolitan magistrates, sessions judges, leaders of district bar associations, senior government officials, and representatives from the Ministry of Law, NLASO, UNDP, and civil society.