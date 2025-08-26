Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Govt to sell rice, flour at subsidized rates in all upazilas from Sept 1

People will be able to purchase loose wheat flour at the designated sales points for Tk24 per kg

Logo of the Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 02:22 PM

The Ministry of Food has taken the initiative to sell rice and wheat flour at subsidized rates in every upazila across the country, starting from September 1. 

Under this scheme, one ton of wheat flour will be sold in each upazila, allowing general people to purchase it at Tk24 per kilogram, said a press release of the ministry. 

It said various initiatives are underway to keep commodity prices stable and ensure affordable food for low-income groups.

The release added that in addition to the ongoing Open Market Sale (OMS) of rice and atta at subsidized prices in city corporations, densely populated districts or upazilas, and district headquarters purasava, from September 1, the government will begin selling one ton of atta per working day at the upazila level as part of the expanded program. 

People will be able to purchase loose atta at the designated sales points for Tk24 per kg.

Topics:

Ministry of Food
