First US wheat shipment arrives at Ctittagong port

The Food Directorate, under the Food Ministry, is implementing the import process per its agreement with the US Department of Agriculture

First US wheat shipment arrives at Ctittagong port. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 04:20 PM

For the first time, a consignment of around 57000 ton of wheat from the USA has arrived at Chittagong port.  

Bangladesh initiated the import on a government-to-government basis under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries.

According to a media release sent from the Ministry of Food on Saturday, the government will import a total of 440,000 tons of wheat under the agreement.

The first consignment, carrying 56,959 tons aboard the vessel MV Norse Stride, arrived at the outer anchorage of the country’s premier seaport on Friday.

The Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food, in line with the deal signed with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), is implementing the import process.

Authorities have already started examining samples of the wheat stored on the ship, and the unloading will begin soon once the quality checks are completed.

Of the first shipment, 34,170 tons will be discharged at Chittagong Port while the remaining 22,789 tons will be unloaded at Mongla Port.

