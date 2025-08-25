Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt clamps down on air ticket racket

'The days of unchecked manipulation are over,' says Civil Aviation Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin

File image of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 10:11 PM

Following months of public outrage over soaring airfares and outright fraud in ticket sales, the government has finally stepped in with a raft of measures to restore order in the sector.

Civil Aviation Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin told reporters on Monday that action has already been taken against the agency "Flight Expert" after evidence of large-scale deception came to light. 

He admitted that dishonest operators had been deliberately creating artificial shortages to fleece passengers.

The ministry has now issued four directives, formed a taskforce, instructed deputy commissioners to move against unlicensed agents, begun refunding taxes on so-called non-refundable tickets, and is developing a digital monitoring system (OTAMS) to regulate travel agencies.

“The days of unchecked manipulation are over,” Bashir Uddin said, while urging consumers to buy tickets only from licensed agencies with the price clearly printed.

He also called on the media to play a “sensitive and responsible” role in ensuring the reforms take hold.

At the briefing, Civil Aviation and Tourism ministry Secretary Nasreen Jahan outlined the initiatives undertaken to restore discipline and ensure consumer protection in ticket sales.

Secretary Jahan began by presenting the steps already in motion, which include immediate short-term interventions to stabilize ticket prices, amendments to relevant laws and regulations, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms. “We are already seeing positive results,” she told reporters.

Topics:

flightCivil Aviation
Read More

Dense fog disrupts six international flights at Dhaka airport

Minister: 97% work of Dhaka airport 3rd terminal completed

CAAB clarifies Israeli flight landing in Dhaka

How did a flight from Israel land in Dhaka?

Curious case of Comilla airport: No flight operation in decades

Minister: Work underway to make aviation industry smart

Latest News

Candidate list for Jucsu election published, 20 to contest VP post

25 judges appointed to High Court Division

Ducsu election campaign to officially begin Tuesday

DU female students face unequal dormitory rules as VP candidate stays overnight

BNP leader Fazlur Rahman alleges threats to his life

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x