Govt clamps down on air ticket racket

Following months of public outrage over soaring airfares and outright fraud in ticket sales, the government has finally stepped in with a raft of measures to restore order in the sector.

Civil Aviation Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin told reporters on Monday that action has already been taken against the agency "Flight Expert" after evidence of large-scale deception came to light.

He admitted that dishonest operators had been deliberately creating artificial shortages to fleece passengers.

The ministry has now issued four directives, formed a taskforce, instructed deputy commissioners to move against unlicensed agents, begun refunding taxes on so-called non-refundable tickets, and is developing a digital monitoring system (OTAMS) to regulate travel agencies.

“The days of unchecked manipulation are over,” Bashir Uddin said, while urging consumers to buy tickets only from licensed agencies with the price clearly printed.

He also called on the media to play a “sensitive and responsible” role in ensuring the reforms take hold.

At the briefing, Civil Aviation and Tourism ministry Secretary Nasreen Jahan outlined the initiatives undertaken to restore discipline and ensure consumer protection in ticket sales.

Secretary Jahan began by presenting the steps already in motion, which include immediate short-term interventions to stabilize ticket prices, amendments to relevant laws and regulations, and enhanced monitoring mechanisms. “We are already seeing positive results,” she told reporters.