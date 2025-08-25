Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed with due reverence for Prophet

The government has undertaken an elaborate program on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birthday and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid-e-Miladunnabi will be observed across the country on September 6.

To mark the occasion, the government has taken up elaborate programs marking the day with due respect.

The programs were finalized at an inter-ministerial meeting with Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain in the chair.

The president and the chief adviser will issue separate messages highlighting the significance of the day.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous offices and private buildings.

As in previous years, the government will decorate important roads and key locations in the capital with national and colorful flags and banners inscribed with the Kalima Tayyiba.

The Islamic Foundation has been instructed to organize various religious and cultural programs, including Qirat, Naat recitations, poetry readings, cultural competitions, and an Arabic Khutba writing contest.

The foundation will also publish a commemorative publication and arrange seminars.

Starting from Rabiul Awwal 12, the Islamic Foundation will host a two-week-long Islamic book fair on the southern premises of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar (Radio), and other electronic media outlets have been requested to broadcast special programs, while newspapers are expected to publish special supplements marking the day.

Universities and all educational, cultural, and religious institutions—along with the offices of the Waqf administrator, Islamic Foundation, and Hajj offices in Dhaka and Jeddah—have been directed to organize discussion sessions, prayer and milad gatherings, Naat recitations, and quiz competitions.

These programs will focus on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), including Islam’s messages of peace, progress, tolerance, global brotherhood, human rights, and women’s dignity.

The Bangladesh Shishu Academy will arrange special programs for children, including Naat recitations, essay competitions, and discussion events.

On this occasion, special meals will be served at all military and civil hospitals, prisons, orphanages, child care homes, and old-age homes across the country.

Bangladesh’s embassies and missions abroad will also observe the day with due solemnity and respect.