Monday, August 25, 2025

Former Chief Justice Khairul Haque suffers heart attack in prison

For the first time, a former chief justice was arrested and sent to prison in connection with murder case

File image of ABM Khairul Haque. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 07:59 PM

Khairul Haque was arrested on July 24 by Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) from his Dhanmondi residence

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque has been admitted to Bangladesh Medical University Hospital in Dhaka, where he is receiving treatment after suffering a heart attack in prison.

Prison authorities confirmed the incident to the media on Monday morning. Khairul Haque’s son, Ashiqul Haque, also stated that his father is under doctors’ observation at the hospital.

Khairul Haque was arrested on July 24 by Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) from his Dhanmondi residence. He was later shown arrested in a murder case filed at Jatrabari Police Station. A court subsequently ordered his remand to prison.

This marks the first time in Bangladesh’s history that a former chief justice has been arrested and sent to prison in connection with a murder case.

ABM Khairul Haque, the country’s 19th chief justice, has long faced criticism over alleged political bias, controversial verdicts, and the use of constitutional amendments for political purposes, keeping him frequently in public discussion.

Chief Justice
