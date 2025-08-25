Moyeen Khan: People eagerly waiting to vote in February election

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Monday said people across the country are eagerly waiting to cast their votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections, likely to be held in February.

He said enthusiasm among the public has grown significantly since the announcement of a possible election date, and voters are now looking forward to exercising their franchise.

Moyeen was talking to reporters after placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder and late President Ziaur Rahman, marking the 33rd founding anniversary of Jatiotabadi Muktijoddha Dal.

He said democracy can only be restored through a free and fair election.

“The only way people can choose their 300 representatives is through a credible election,” he added.

Moyeen also expressed hope that the 17-year wait of the nation will finally come to an end in February through the next parliamentary election.

“Already the Election Commission has announced the possible date for the national polls. This will fulfill people’s long-cherished expectation to cast their votes. Only a free and fair election can restore democracy in Bangladesh,” he said.

Moyeen also alleged that the Awami League failed to play its due role during the Liberation War. “They fled the battlefield while Ziaur Rahman made the proclamation of independence,” he said.

He further accused the former ruling party of resorting to brutality, claiming, “The autocratic government of Awami League killed innocent children and on August 5 fled across the border like cowards.”

Recalling that democracy and economic emancipation were the two fundamental goals of the Liberation War, the BNP leader said his party has been working towards achieving those objectives. “The only path to democracy is through the ballot, not through Sheikh Hasina’s bullets,” he remarked.

Moyeen also hoped that youths born in 2009 would get the chance to exercise their right to vote for the first time in the upcoming February polls.