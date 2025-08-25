Mahfuj Alam targeted by ‘Awami League supporters’ in New York

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam faced an attempted harassment in New York, when Awami League supporters allegedly tried to disrupt his entry into the Bangladesh Consulate.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, Nye York time

The incident occurred as he arrived at the Bangladesh Consulate in New York to attend a program marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising, where he was the chief guest.

According to witnesses, Awami League supporters carrying party flags gathered outside the consulate, chanting slogans such as “Joy Bangla” and “Joy Bangabandhu”. They threw eggs at the adviser, shouted slogans against him, and even broke the glass door of the consulate building.

Bangladesh Embassy Press Minister in Washington DC Golam Mortoza, who was present as a special guest, referred to past struggles against dynastic rule in his remarks, suggesting that attacks and insults against current leaders should be viewed in perspective.

In his keynote address, Mahfuj expressed gratitude to expatriates for their role in the July movement.

He said: “The contributions of expatriates will be acknowledged in the July Charter. I am not a member of any political party. We want whoever comes to power in the future to uphold the spirit of July in running the country.”

He added: “The state must be free from corruption and accountable. The nation must take precedence over personal political beliefs. Above all, we must place the country and its people first.”

During the open Q&A session, when asked about banning Indian television channels or media in Bangladesh, Mahfuj Alam replied: “I am not in favor of shutting anything down. I have always spoken of better alternatives. I am not in favor of banning anything of the Awami League either.”

The program began with welcome remarks from New York Consul General Muhammad Mozammel Haque, who also moderated the Q&A. Around 10pm local time, some unrest broke out during the Q&A session.

Eyewitnesses said that a group of people waited outside throughout the event, apparently to confront the adviser. Aware of the Awami League supporters’ presence, consulate officials called the police.

After midnight, with an escort from the New York Police Department (NYPD), Adviser Mahfuj Alam safely exited the consulate premises.

On his official visit, Mahfuj Alam is scheduled to remain in the United States until August 27.