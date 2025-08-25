Monday, August 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Hasnat: Slut-shaming women isn’t politics, it’s misogyny

Having faced class-based hatred himself, Hasnat opposed slut-shaming any woman, including Rumin Farhana

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (north) of the National Citizen Party. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 06:49 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has strongly condemned slut-shaming of women.

In a post on his verified Facebook account, he wrote: “No one has the right to target a woman’s body, relationships, clothing, or personal life, regardless of her political stance—whether BNP, NCP, leftist, right-wing, or non-partisan.”

“This is not politics; it is the filthiest expression of patriarchal hatred. Alarmingly, such hatred often comes from people who claim to support women’s rights but attack a woman’s character when she disagrees politically,” he said.

Naming individuals including Barrister Rumin Farhana, Tasnim Zara, Samantha, Umama, Tajnuva, and Mansura, Hasnat criticized the double standard of tolerating slut-shaming when it benefits some, but condemning it when opposed, saying it normalized misogyny and makes politics tasteless.

He added, “Standing against this hatred is an urgent political struggle. Regardless of party, belief, or identity, this fight must continue. Even though I have experienced class-based hatred, I oppose slut-shaming of any woman, including Rumin Farhana.”

Topics:

Barrister Rumeen FarhanaHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
