Hasnat: Slut-shaming women isn’t politics, it’s misogyny

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organizer (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has strongly condemned slut-shaming of women.

In a post on his verified Facebook account, he wrote: “No one has the right to target a woman’s body, relationships, clothing, or personal life, regardless of her political stance—whether BNP, NCP, leftist, right-wing, or non-partisan.”

“This is not politics; it is the filthiest expression of patriarchal hatred. Alarmingly, such hatred often comes from people who claim to support women’s rights but attack a woman’s character when she disagrees politically,” he said.

Naming individuals including Barrister Rumin Farhana, Tasnim Zara, Samantha, Umama, Tajnuva, and Mansura, Hasnat criticized the double standard of tolerating slut-shaming when it benefits some, but condemning it when opposed, saying it normalized misogyny and makes politics tasteless.

He added, “Standing against this hatred is an urgent political struggle. Regardless of party, belief, or identity, this fight must continue. Even though I have experienced class-based hatred, I oppose slut-shaming of any woman, including Rumin Farhana.”