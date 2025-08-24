Sunday, August 24, 2025

Pakistan deputy PM visits ailing Jamaat ameer

During the visit, Pakistan’s foreign minister exchanged greetings with Shafiqur, inquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery

Photo: UNB
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 07:13 PM

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday met ailing Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman at the latter's residence.

The meeting took place at 2pm, according to a press release issued by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Ishaq was accompanied by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, Director General (South Asia and Saarc) of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider, Deputy High Commissioner Mohammad Wasif, and Political Counsellor Kamran Dangal, among others.

During the visit, Pakistan’s foreign minister exchanged greetings with Shafiqur, inquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Jamaat ameer expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani leader for the courtesy visit.

The hour-long meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, said the press release.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Md Taher, Assistant Secretary General and head of the central publicity and media department Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, and the Jamaat ameer's foreign affairs adviser Professor Dr Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury were also present.

Earlier, Bangladesh signed one bilateral agreement and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations.

Pakistan's deputy prime minister arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon on a two-day official visit.

 

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiBangladesh-Pakistan
