Jamaat delegation meets Pakistan FM at high commission

A delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday during his visit to Dhaka.

The meeting took place at the Pakistan High Commission, where a five-member Jamaat delegation held discussions in what was described as a cordial and sincere atmosphere, according to a press release issued by the party.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was accompanied by Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider and other officials from the High Commission.

The Jamaat delegation included Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr. Syed Abdullah Md. Taher, Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum, Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, and Central Executive Council Member and Secretary of the Central Publicity and Media Department Advocate Matiur Rahman Akand.

Discussions focused on the current situation in Bangladesh, as well as prospects for future cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides expressed optimism about working together for mutual development and progress.

According to Jamaat sources, Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Jamaat Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman at his residence in Bashundhara on Sunday at 2:30pm.

The Pakistani Deputy PM arrived in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon on a two-day visit.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam welcomed Ishaq Dar at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.