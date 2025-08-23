Home adviser: All weapons to be recovered before election

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Saturday that weapon recovery is an ongoing process, with weapons being seized daily. “Even today, weapons were recovered. We hope to recover almost all weapons before the election,” he said.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inspecting the BADC Seed Building near Gabtoli Bus Stand in Dhaka.

The adviser added that measures have been taken to prevent weapons from entering the country from abroad, both ahead of the national election and at other times. When asked whether similar measures would be taken to stop weapons inflow during the upcoming election, he said, “All necessary steps will be taken. Not only during the election, but at other times as well, we will ensure that no weapons can enter the country.”

On preparations for the election, Chowdhury said, “We are taking preparations as required. If Allah wills, there will be no difficulty in holding the election in February. We are preparing to conduct the election on the date set by our Chief Adviser, and all preparations will be complete by then.”

Regarding social media propaganda claiming, among other things, that the Awami League will not participate in an election under the interim government, he said, “The country now has freedom of speech. Earlier, much could not be expressed publicly. Now everyone can express their views as they wish.”

He added, “The people will decide. When both the public and political parties become election-focused, no one will be able to obstruct the process. The people are our main factor. Since everyone is preparing for the election, it will proceed smoothly.”

On border security, the adviser said, “Our borders are fully secure and protected. People in the border belt are extremely aware and vigilant, which strengthens our security.”