Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: All weapons to be recovered before election

The adviser said steps have been taken to stop weapons entering the country ahead of the national election

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 09:25 PM

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Saturday that weapon recovery is an ongoing process, with weapons being seized daily. “Even today, weapons were recovered. We hope to recover almost all weapons before the election,” he said.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inspecting the BADC Seed Building near Gabtoli Bus Stand in Dhaka.

The adviser added that measures have been taken to prevent weapons from entering the country from abroad, both ahead of the national election and at other times. When asked whether similar measures would be taken to stop weapons inflow during the upcoming election, he said, “All necessary steps will be taken. Not only during the election, but at other times as well, we will ensure that no weapons can enter the country.”

On preparations for the election, Chowdhury said, “We are taking preparations as required. If Allah wills, there will be no difficulty in holding the election in February. We are preparing to conduct the election on the date set by our Chief Adviser, and all preparations will be complete by then.”

Regarding social media propaganda claiming, among other things, that the Awami League will not participate in an election under the interim government, he said, “The country now has freedom of speech. Earlier, much could not be expressed publicly. Now everyone can express their views as they wish.”

He added, “The people will decide. When both the public and political parties become election-focused, no one will be able to obstruct the process. The people are our main factor. Since everyone is preparing for the election, it will proceed smoothly.”

On border security, the adviser said, “Our borders are fully secure and protected. People in the border belt are extremely aware and vigilant, which strengthens our security.”

Topics:

Bangladesh electionLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Jahangir: Steps underway to check arms smuggling

Home adviser: Preparations underway for upcoming national election

CEC warns against polls violence, vows strict election oversight

EC begins action plan discussions for 13th parliamentary polls

Army chief: Bangladesh moving towards election

BNP urges EC to cancel politically-motivated polling stations

Latest News

City troubles reappear as solid Spurs go top

DMP commissioner urges political parties to avoid busy roads for rallies ahead of polls

55-year-old injured in Mohakhali filling station fire, dies

‘Without understanding his grammar, one cannot grasp Sultan’s greatness’

Bangladesh squad announced for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x