‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

Farhad Mazhar, poet, writer, and political analyst, has said Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus set the election deadline under pressure from politicians.

“He was compelled by pressure from all political parties,” Mazhar said on Saturday during a discussion on ‘Bangladeshi Politics after the July Mass Uprising’ at the Ulipur Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Kurigram. The event was organized by the Gyantaru Literature and Cultural Parishad, where Mazhar was the keynote speaker.

Mazhar emphasized the need for building a new democratic state before holding elections. “Our first task is to build a new state. We must come together to create a democratic state. First, the structure of the state must be established, and then elections can be held,” he said.

Criticizing political parties, he added: “Everyone only wants votes and to win power. No one thinks about the country or the people. All they want is to come to power and plunder.”

He also criticized the current state system, saying: “After the mass uprising, we demanded the right to make decisions locally. Yet the state does not grant us this right. Decisions are made from Dhaka. My taxes run the state, but I derive no benefit.”

On the need for a people-friendly state structure, Mazhar said: “The people come first, the state comes later. The state is not above the people. It must not have any power that infringes upon individual rights.”

He added: “The state cannot enact any law or policy that destroys life, nature, the environment, or cultural diversity. No law or policy should undermine livelihoods or living conditions.”

Highlighting the importance of state reform, Mazhar said: “This mass uprising would not have occurred without Begum Khaleda Zia’s unwavering struggle. A new constitution must be formed, including all parties—the Awami League, BNP, Jamaat, and NCP—so that it is acceptable to everyone.”

He concluded: “State reform cannot be achieved by bringing in outsiders to form commissions. Commissions must be established with those who work for and think on behalf of the people of this country. Through them, state reform should be carried forward.”