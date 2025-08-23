Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

Says Farhad Mazhar

Farhad Mazhar, poet and political analyst, speaks on the need for state reform and a people-centred democracy during a discussion on Bangladeshi politics after the July mass uprising at Ulipur Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Kurigram on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 07:01 PM

Farhad Mazhar, poet, writer, and political analyst, has said Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus set the election deadline under pressure from politicians.

“He was compelled by pressure from all political parties,” Mazhar said on Saturday during a discussion on ‘Bangladeshi Politics after the July Mass Uprising’ at the Ulipur Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Kurigram. The event was organized by the Gyantaru Literature and Cultural Parishad, where Mazhar was the keynote speaker.

Mazhar emphasized the need for building a new democratic state before holding elections. “Our first task is to build a new state. We must come together to create a democratic state. First, the structure of the state must be established, and then elections can be held,” he said.

Criticizing political parties, he added: “Everyone only wants votes and to win power. No one thinks about the country or the people. All they want is to come to power and plunder.”

He also criticized the current state system, saying: “After the mass uprising, we demanded the right to make decisions locally. Yet the state does not grant us this right. Decisions are made from Dhaka. My taxes run the state, but I derive no benefit.”

On the need for a people-friendly state structure, Mazhar said: “The people come first, the state comes later. The state is not above the people. It must not have any power that infringes upon individual rights.”

He added: “The state cannot enact any law or policy that destroys life, nature, the environment, or cultural diversity. No law or policy should undermine livelihoods or living conditions.”

Highlighting the importance of state reform, Mazhar said: “This mass uprising would not have occurred without Begum Khaleda Zia’s unwavering struggle. A new constitution must be formed, including all parties—the Awami League, BNP, Jamaat, and NCP—so that it is acceptable to everyone.”

He concluded: “State reform cannot be achieved by bringing in outsiders to form commissions. Commissions must be established with those who work for and think on behalf of the people of this country. Through them, state reform should be carried forward.”

Topics:

KurigramFarhad MazharRevolution 2024
Read More

Gazette: July martyrs’ families to receive 30L, monthly allowances

SC stays bail of SI Sazzad in murder case during July uprising

Actor Siddique taken into custody in murder case

From strikes to uprisings: 25 years of political bloodshed in Bangladesh

Maulana Bhasani Bridge over Teesta opens Wednesday

What’s in the July National Charter draft?

Latest News

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Prime Bank holds training program on AML, CFT compliance in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x