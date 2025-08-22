Billboards under the metro rail trigger public outcry

Until recently, the area beneath Dhaka’s metro rail was adorned with colourful flowers and greenery. However, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has cut down the plants and installed large billboards in their place, severely affecting the aesthetic appeal beneath the metro rail.

A site visit revealed that billboards have been placed by nearly every pillar from the InterContinental Hotel to the Karwan Bazar junction, with some pillars featuring billboards on both sides.

Facing criticism, the DSCC has currently suspended the installation of further billboards.

Experts’ concerns

Experts have warned that the billboards will compromise the city’s visual appeal. They said the bright reflections could distract drivers, potentially causing accidents, and also affect pedestrians’ vision.

Additionally, the removal of trees will further increase the city’s temperature.

Pedestrians’ frustration

Pedestrian Samia told Dhaka Tribune: “The empty spaces in the middle of roads should have had more trees. Instead, small trees were cut to install billboards. These should be removed and replaced with greenery. I hope the city corporation acts quickly.”

Masud, a driver, said: “Trees make the streets look beautiful and are good for the eyes. Cutting them for billboards is wrong. The advertisements and lights will distract us, especially at night.”

He added: “Removing the billboards would be better. Just as Dhaka North City Corporation is creating beautiful murals, Dhaka South City Corporation could do the same, but they prioritized revenue over aesthetics.”

Tanvir, another pedestrian, said: “The flowers in the middle of the road enhanced the city’s beauty. Now, large billboards are suddenly being placed after cutting down trees near the pillars. Soil is also being dug up around the pillars, damaging them. We want greenery, not mechanization.”

Conflict over responsibility and decisions

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has been praised for painting graffiti under the metro rail, while DSCC’s billboard initiative has faced criticism.

A DMTCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The original metro rail design does not include billboards. Yet, without legal restrictions, DSCC installed them without consulting us. We expected graffiti to cover the area, but DSCC made a unilateral decision.”

The official added: “Even putting up normal posters on metro pillars is prohibited and they are removed if installed. Installing billboards and displaying advertisements was never intended.”

During the tenure of former Mayor Sayeed Khokon, initiatives were taken to install billboards in various places in the city, which were later stopped due to public criticism.

Authorities’ position

DMTCL Line Operation Assistant Manager (Agargaon–Motijheel) Samiul Karim said: “The Dhaka South City Corporation has installed the billboards. We informed the authorities upon learning about it. They are reviewing the matter, but no official directive has been issued yet.”

DSCC Public Relations Officer Mohammad Rasel Rahman said: “The initiative to install billboards next to metro pillars was taken, and many have already been placed. However, the work is currently suspended. A decision will be made later after discussion.”