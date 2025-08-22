Friday, August 22, 2025

Rizvi: People don’t understand PR system

'If this system is implemented by ignoring the wish of the people, chaos and confusion might be created in the country'

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed speaks at a dua mahfil at BNP Nayapaltan office in Dhaka on August 22, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 09:51 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed said on Friday that suddenly some parties are talking about introducing a proportional representation (PR) system in the national election, but the people are not familiar with it.

"Suddenly, the issue of the PR system is being talked which is completely illogical. The people of Bangladesh are not familiar with this system. This is a very difficult matter for our country,” he said.

Rizvi was addressing a doa mahfil at BNP Nayapaltan office arranged for seeking recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP chairperson's advisor Abdus Salam, BNP chairperson's special assistant Shimul Biswas, and Mohila Dal President Afroza Abbas. 

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal’s Dhaka Metropolitan South organized the Milad and prayer meeting.

Rizvi said if the PR system is implemented, people will find unknown people as their representatives in the parliament, and controversial figures will have the opportunity to purchase a parliament membership.

“The people will not be able to elect their representatives by their choice. If this system is implemented by ignoring the wishes of the people, chaos and confusion might be created in the country," he said.

Rizvi said: “After going through many difficult times, we have come to a stable situation today. Many unresolved issues must be addressed to establish democracy in the country."

Dhaka Metropolitan South Sramik Dal convener Sumon Bhuiyan chaired the programme, which was moderated by Member Secretary Badrul Alam Sabuj. 

BNP Treasurer M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin, among others, spoke at the event.

