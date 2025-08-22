Rice import from India resumes at Benapole land port after 4 months

After a four-month pause, Bangladesh has resumed rice imports from India through Benapole Land Port.

On Thursday night, nine trucks carrying a total of 315 tons of rice entered yard No-31 of the port at around 9:30pm, Shamim Hossain, director of Benapole Port, said on Friday.

According to port sources, the last rice import through the port took place on April 15 this year.

Importers said the government has taken the initiative to bring in coarse rice from India to stabilize local markets, which is expected to reduce rice prices across the country.

Abdus Samad, owner of Haji Musa Karim & Sons, one of the importing companies, said: “We imported 315 tons of coarse rice in nine trucks from India yesterday (Thursday). The rice arrived at the port overnight and the bill of entry has been submitted to the customs house for clearance. Additional trucks are awaiting entry at Petrapole port.”

He also said that the Ministry of Food had invited applications from traders for private rice imports to help tame the market.

Applications were accepted from July 23 to August 7.

Several Benapole-based importers received approval and many opened letters of credit to start importing rice on Thursday.

As more letters of credit are processed, rice imports are expected to increase from Sunday.

The imports are likely to reduce the price of rice by Tk5-7 per kg.

High-quality thin rice is expected to be priced between Tk67-70 per kg while coarse Shorna rice will be around Tk50-52 per kg.

Shyamal Kumar Nath, deputy assistant officer at Benapole Plant Quarantine Center, said that samples of the imported rice were tested and certified promptly to facilitate swift clearance.