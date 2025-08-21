Thursday, August 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Shafiqul: Heads of two NBR divisions can be from any cadre

Their eligibility will be assessed based on qualifications, experience, and fairness

File image of Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday said the heads of the two newly created wings under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) can be appointed from any cadre.

“Their eligibility will be assessed based on qualifications, experience, and fairness. This has been decided by the Cabinet today,” he said.

The Advisory Council gave final approval to the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 at a meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office.

Shafiqul Alam said the government aimed to boost transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue collection by separating policy formulation from collection management. The May 12 ordinance created the Revenue Policy Division and the Revenue Management Division.

A committee formed on June 29 by the Cabinet Division reviewed the Ordinance, consulted NBR officials, representatives of the BCS Taxation and Customs Cadre Association, the NBR Reform Advisory Committee, and the business community, and conducted field visits to income tax, customs, and VAT offices.

Based on these discussions, the committee suggested amendments and additions, which were incorporated under the Finance Adviser’s guidance into the final draft submitted to Parliament.

Topics:

National Board of Revenue (NBR)Shafiqul Alam
