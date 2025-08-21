Lutfey Siddiqi: Post-uprising Bangladesh must fast-track labour reforms

Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi has said post-uprising Bangladesh must approach meaningful labour reforms with greater confidence, speed and accountability than ever before, with unprecedented levels of social dialogue.

"This is not only a moral obligation from the perspective of governance and human rights, it is imperative for the enlightened self-interest of our business community for favourable terms of access to key markets," he said.

The issues were discussed when European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller met him on Wednesday.

"It was a pleasure to catch up on this and other issues with EU Ambassador Michael Miller when he called on me on Wednesday. We are grateful for his support," Siddiqi said.

"I am looking forward to meeting a delegation of EU parliamentarians next month," said the Special Envoy in a post from his verified Facebook account on Thursday.