Accident on Mawa Expressway leaves 3 dead

Three people, including a woman, were killed and another was injured as a private car carrying them veered off Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj district early Thursday.

The identities of the victims are yet to be known.

Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Munshiganj, said the Dhaka-bound private car overturned after hitting the railing of a road divider on the Expressway around 6am.

The accident left two dead on the spot and two more injured, he said, adding that the injured were rushed to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared another dead.

Abdul Quader, officer-in-charge of Hasarda Highway Police Station, said traffic on the Dhaka-bound lane, which was disrupted following the accident, became normal around 7am after the accident-hit vehicle was removed.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to police, he added.