3 more NBR officials transferred

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Customs and VAT Administration-1 branch of the NBR

File image of NBR building. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has transferred and appointed three officials from the Customs and Excise Cadre.

A notification was issued on Wednesday by the Customs and VAT Administration-1 branch of the NBR.

According to the notification, Deputy Commissioner HM Ahsanul Kabir has been transferred from the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka (North) and appointed to the Customs Bond Commissionerate, Dhaka (North).

Assistant Commissioner Dibakar Halder has been transferred from the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chittagong and appointed to the Customs Bond Commissionerate, Chittagong.

Assistant Commissioner (current charge) Aksir Uddin Molla has been transferred from the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chittagong and appointed to the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Rajshahi.

The notification said the order will take immediate effect in the public interest with the approval of the appropriate authority.

It also directed that copies of the release and joining orders of the concerned officials be sent to the Customs and VAT Administration-1 branch of the NBR.

