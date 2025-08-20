Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Bangladeshi children pioneer disaster preparedness initiatives

The MET Club aims to position children as innovators and decision-makers, enabling them to design weather tools, deliver live bulletins, and even perform community theatre to spread awareness

Children perform the drama The Story of Pahartoli Village, portraying youth-led disaster preparedness, during the national launch of the MET Club at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in Dhaka on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM

With one in three Bangladeshis aged 5–18, a new generation is stepping to the frontline of climate resilience.

Children took centre stage in disaster preparedness on Tuesday with the national launch of the MET Club at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC) in Dhaka.

The launch featured an exhibition of child-made forecasting instruments and a drama, The Story of Pahartoli Village, which illustrated how young people can enhance community preparedness before and after disasters strike.

Md Momenul Islam, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), said, “Due to its geographical location, Bangladesh remains highly vulnerable to disasters. Through today’s launch of the MET Club and this innovative initiative, our aim is to deliver early warning messages to people at the most marginal levels across the country.”

The MET Club aims to position children as innovators and decision-makers, enabling them to design weather tools, deliver live bulletins, and even perform community theatre to spread awareness.

Nahid Sultana Mallik, joint secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said, “Early warning systems have played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s progress in disaster management. These achievements have been made possible through government and non-government initiatives, along with coordinated efforts by the local administration.” She added that Bangladeshi children carry immense potential, which can flourish with the right support in research and innovation—something the MET Club has already demonstrated.

Md Ashraf Uddin, secretary of the Ministry of Defence, said, “I am truly delighted to be present at the inauguration of the MET Club. Through activities in Chittagong, Patuakhali, and Gaibandha, children have gained remarkable skills in delivering early disaster warnings to their families and communities.”

Organized by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) alongside the Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System (RIMES), Save the Children, Jago Nari, SKS Foundation, and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA), the event highlighted the potential of child-led early warning models to bridge scientific forecasting with grassroots action.

