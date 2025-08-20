3 held over gang-rape of fifth grader in Bandarban

Police have detained 3 out of 5 accused in connection with the gang-rape of a fifth-grade schoolgirl earlier this month in Ruma upazila of Bandarban.

According to police sources, the arrests were made on Tuesday night during raids in different areas of Ruma.

The arrested individuals are Kyhlawng Marma, Uhaising Marma, and Kasyawng Marma, all residents of Alechu Para in Paindu Union of the upazila.

The other two accused in the case are Chohai Marma and Kyawngsai Marma.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken from Ruma Upazila to Bandarban Sadar Hospital for medical treatment.

According to police and local sources, a fifth-grade student from Alechu Para in Ward No 2 of Paindu Union had been repeatedly raped and intimidated throughout this month by five young men from the same area.

At first, one of the boys raped the student and later informed his friends about it.

Afterwards, the others joined in and began raping her together.

When the girl eventually fell ill, she informed her family about the incident.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a local arbitration was held in the village regarding the incident, where the headman of Paindu Mouza, Mongchaw Marma, and local Awami League leader Gongbase Marma fined the accused Tk50,000 and released them.

When the matter surfaced on social media later that night, it sparked outrage in the area and quickly spread everywhere.

Local residents rejected the informal settlement and demanded the arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment.

Regarding the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ruma Police Station, Md Sohrawardi said: "Three individuals involved in the rape have been arrested. The operation to arrest the remaining suspects is ongoing."