CEC to visit Canada to observe expat voter activities

To observe the voter activities of expatriates, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin is going to Canada on a 14-day visit starting August 26.

This information was known from an official order signed by Election Commission (EC) Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam.

The order states that on August 26, the CEC will depart for Canada. He will return on September 8. Lalmonirhat District Election Officer Md Lutful Kabir will accompany him. The CEC will inaugurate voter activities there and distribute national identity cards.

Meanwhile, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed went on a visit to Japan on Sunday. There, he will also observe voter activities. He will return on August 23.

It is to be noted that currently, the CEC is conducting voter activities through embassies in 16 stations across 9 countries. These countries are: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada. Around 50,000 applications have been received from these countries to become voters.