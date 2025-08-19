Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CEC to visit Canada to observe expat voter activities

Currently, the CEC is conducting voter activities through embassies in 16 stations across 9 countries

File image of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 07:27 PM

To observe the voter activities of expatriates, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin is going to Canada on a 14-day visit starting August 26.

This information was known from an official order signed by Election Commission (EC) Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam.

The order states that on August 26, the CEC will depart for Canada. He will return on September 8. Lalmonirhat District Election Officer Md Lutful Kabir will accompany him. The CEC will inaugurate voter activities there and distribute national identity cards.

Meanwhile, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed went on a visit to Japan on Sunday. There, he will also observe voter activities. He will return on August 23.

It is to be noted that currently, the CEC is conducting voter activities through embassies in 16 stations across 9 countries. These countries are: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada. Around 50,000 applications have been received from these countries to become voters.

Topics:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)Bangladeshi expatriates
Read More

EC awaits letter about election timeframe

NCP urges Election Commission to ensure voting rights for expatriates

Former CEC ATM Shamsul Huda passes away

CEC Nasir meets Chief Adviser Yunus

Ex-CEC Kazi Habibul Awal put on 3-day remand

CEC pledges level playing field, vows historic election ahead

Latest News

Ducsu election: Nomination forms collection ends

Fakhrul: No alternative to elections

Pakistan high commissioner presents credentials to president of Bangladesh

Political leaders in Bagerhat protest for retention of 4 Parliamentary seats

Zahir Raihan remembered on 90th birth anniversary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x