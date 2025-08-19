Jucsu election returns after 33 years, campus abuzz with anticipation

After 33 years, the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election is finally set to take place.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, the Election Commission has released the final voter list, showing a total of 11,919 voters. Voting is scheduled for September 11.

Every corner of campus—from residential halls and departments to Bottola, the cafeteria, and Chourangi Point—is now abuzz with election discussions. Students hope the newly elected Jucsu representatives will work to protect and advance their rights.

Panels forming amid internal divisions

Political, social, and voluntary student organizations have begun forming panels for the election. Leaders of different student bodies have been holding discussions across campus and exploring alliances based on ideology.

Within the Chhatra Dal (BNP student wing), internal divisions have emerged over Jucsu. Following an expansion of 17 residential halls and the campus unit committee, allegations surfaced that controversial individuals were given posts. A faction staged protests and ongoing showdowns have since occurred on campus.

Speculations suggest Chhatra Dal may field two separate panels: one led by the “Super Five” group and another by the rebel faction. Chhatra Dal convener Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babor told Dhaka Tribune:

“Chhatra Dal will have its own separate panel in Jucsu. We have been working toward that goal for the past six months…After the draft candidate list is published on August 25, we will announce the full panel for both JUCSU and hall unions.”

He added that candidates will be chosen based on popularity and student acceptance, and dismissed the disruptive faction as already holding positions decided by the party.

Among progressive groups, at least two panels are rumored to be forming:

One may include a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Adri-Arko), Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance (Faiza), Student Front (Marxist), Revolutionary Student Unity, and allied cultural organizations.

The other may consist of the opposing Chhatra Union faction (Jahid-Tanjim), Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance (Megh), Jahangirnagar Theatre, Gonobhutthan Protection Movement, and others.

Chhatra Shibir, which did not participate in the last JUCSU election, is returning to campus politics after 36 years. Its office and publicity secretary, Md Mazharul Islam, said a single panel is prepared, pending discussions with other groups.

For the first time, the Bangladesh Democratic Student Parliament will also participate, announcing its own panel while remaining open to discussions with other groups.

Several independent candidates from diverse ideological backgrounds are expected to contest outside panel politics.

Focus on candidates, not parties

Students say their voting will be based on individual merit rather than party ideology.

Anisul Islam (English department) said:

“Voting based on organization is not my consideration. We will see who has worked for students and who has a clean record.”

Md Salauddin (Geography and Environment department) added:

“The main factors for me are the candidate’s commitment to all students, prior experience, and willingness to work, regardless of political identity.”

Voter list and election schedule

The final voter list for JUCSU and hall elections has 11,919 students—6,102 male and 5,817 female—across 21 residential halls. The Election Commission published the draft list and code of conduct on Sunday, followed by the final list after verification.

Male Halls (sample): Al Beruni Hall – 211, AFM Kamaluddin Hall – 341, Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall – 656, Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall – 994.

Female Halls (sample): Nawab Faizunnesa Hall – 282, Jahanara Imam Hall – 400, Rokeya Hall – 957, Bir Protik Taramon Bibi Hall – 983.

Seven election directives

The Election Commission has issued seven directives for candidates, including:

One cannot contest multiple posts.

Nomination papers must include proposer and seconder signatures with year and department.

Proposers and seconders may support only one candidate (except for executive posts).

Candidates must show university ID, library card, or index card, and proof of dues payment.

Two recent passport-sized photos must be attached.

Separate register books will be maintained in each hall.

On the first day, 47 JUCSU and 86 hall union candidates collected nomination forms. The deadline for collection has been extended until Thursday.

Election Commission assurances

University proctor and commission member-secretary AKM Rashidul Alam said:

“The campus now has a festive atmosphere. We are alert about security. Our commitment is to ensure candidates can campaign freely and voters can cast their ballots in a fair environment. We seek everyone’s cooperation.”

The schedule: