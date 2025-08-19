Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Mirza Abbas off to Bangkok for eye treatment

The BNP leader is due to have eye surgery on Thursday

File image of BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 03:17 PM

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas left Dhaka for Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday to undergo eye treatment.

He was accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas, and son, Mirza Yasir Abbas, said Abbas' Assistant Mizanur Rahman Sohel.

Sohel said Abbas departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:15am on a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

“Sir has gone to Bangkok for eye treatment. An appointment at Ruttonin Eye Hospital has been scheduled for Tuesday,” he said.

Sohel said the BNP leader is due to have eye surgery on Thursday.

He said Mirza Abbas’ family has requested all to pray for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, on Wednesday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also travelled to Bangkok for follow-up eye treatment at Ruttonin Eye Hospital. He is scheduled to return home on Tuesday evening.

Fakhrul had previously undergone a successful surgery on his left eye for a retinal problem at the same hospital on May 14.

Topics:

BNPMirza Abbas
