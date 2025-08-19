Panel formed to investigate recent technical glitches in Biman flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has formed a four-member high-profile body to investigate the recent technical faults in the flights of the national carrier from July 1 to August 13.

The committee will examine maintenance records and operational processes for each flight to identify root causes and determine if any staff negligence contributed to the incidents, said a media release on Tuesday.

The probe body was asked to submit a report within 10 working days with recommendations to halt the repetition of such incidents.

Taking the recent technical glitches seriously, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has initiated several immediate and long-term measures, prioritising passenger safety and service quality.

Efforts to bring changes in Biman are underway as two officers have been transferred, one engineering officer has been moved as a disciplinary action and another in Chittagong has received a show-cause notice.

To enhance its technical capability, the national flag carrier has arranged additional tire stock at key outstations, including Jeddah, Dubai, Madinah, Dammam, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, ensuring rapid replacement in emergencies.

Besides, procurement orders for the required tires have been issued.

An investigation has been initiated into a tire burst incident in Jeddah and supervision under the Director of Flight Operations and Chief Engineers has been strengthened.

On August 18, a nighttime special maintenance shift was activated to support continuous oversight.

The airline is also reviewing its inventory management system, coordinating with Boeing to reassess the Component Services Program (CSP) and updating the Recommended Spare Parts List (RSPL).

Tailored Part Package (TPP) arrangements are under evaluation based on actual operational data, recurrent training for engineers has begun, and recruitment of apprentice mechanics is underway to strengthen technical personnel and long-term capacity.

The airlines emphasised that all steps are being taken to ensure technical reliability, uphold maximum safety standards, and maintain passenger confidence.