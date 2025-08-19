Fisheries adviser: Govt will continue to work to protect waterbodies

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Tuesday said the government will continue to work to protect the country's waterbodies, aiming to conserve fisheries resources.

"We will continue to work to protect the waterbodies across the country and contribute to meeting the protein needs of the country's people," she said while inaugurating a colorful rally at the South Plaza of National Parliament on Tuesday.

The rally was organized on the second day of the National Fisheries Week 2025, a ministry press release said.

On the occasion, the fisheries and livestock adviser said, this year, the country's fishers are playing a leading role in implementing the slogan "Let's establish sanctuary, fill the country with local fish" aiming to protect fish diversity.

Addressing the fishers, she said: "You are supplying food to the people by working hard to protect the country's fish resources. The government will stand by you in principle and administratively."

After the rally, Farida Akhter inaugurated and visited the fish fair held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.

At this time, she mentioned pearls and oysters as national resources and said people will be able to learn about the country's fisheries and marine resources at this fair.

A minute's silence was observed on the death of Alfaz Uddin Sheikh, director (Barisal Division) of the Department of Fisheries.

A total of 22 organisations, including the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC) and Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI), participated in the fisheries fair with 25 stalls to display equipment and technology used in the fisheries sector.