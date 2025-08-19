Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Rains to drench Bangladesh

Day temperature may fall slightly, while night temperature is expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, the bulletin added

 

File image of a rainy day. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 11:56 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted rain or thunder showers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, starting from 9am.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some locations across the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Tuesday morning.

Daytime temperatures may fall slightly, while nighttime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.2°C in Rajshahi and Sylhet, while today’s minimum temperature was 23.9°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:29pm on Tuesday and rise at 5:35am on Wednesday.

 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain ForecastMet offfice
