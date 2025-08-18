Savar declared ‘degraded air shed’

The government has declared Savar upazila in Dhaka district as a "Degraded Air Shed" and restricted operation of all types of brick kilns except Tunnel Kilns and Hybrid Hoffman Kilns from September.

The announcement was made under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022.

A circular signed by Dr Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Department of Environment was issued on Sunday in this regard.

Besides, open burning of solid waste, issuance of location and environmental clearance for newly established industries that may cause air pollution and other activities outlined in the action plan have also been banned.

Department of Environment’s Continuous Air Monitoring Stations (Cams) data show that the annual average concentration of ambient air pollutants in Savar is almost three times higher than the national standard, posing severe health risks to people.

During the dry season, winds from the northwest and northeast carry pollution from Savar into Dhaka for nearly five months, further aggravating air quality and creating grave health hazards for the residents of the cities.

The government expects that this declaration will play a vital role in curbing air pollution in both Savar and Dhaka, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In September, 2024, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced that no new permit for brick kilns will be issued to reduce air pollution.

Besides, the operation of 3,491 brick kilns operating without environmental clearance to be shut down and all brick kilns built illegally in hilly areas will be relocated, she said.

Brick kilns located in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas are responsible for 58% of its air pollution.

The increasing use of firewood collected by felling trees causes severe deforestation while the toxic emissions produced during the process of baking brick poses acute health risks to inhabitants, including school-going children.

On February 24, the High Court ordered the removal of all illegal brick kilns across the country.

As per the directive, kiln owners were required to submit valid documents to the respective Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) office by March 1.

However, the majority failed to comply, demonstrating blatant disregard for the law.

Under existing laws, brick kilns cannot be established near residential, protected or commercial areas nor in proximity to municipal towns, educational institutions or agricultural land.