Monday, August 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Savar declared ‘degraded air shed’

Operation of all brick kilns to be banned from September 

File image of a brick kiln factory. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 12:09 PM

The government has declared Savar upazila in Dhaka district as a "Degraded Air Shed" and restricted operation of all types of brick kilns except Tunnel Kilns and Hybrid Hoffman Kilns from September.

The announcement was made under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022. 

A circular signed by Dr Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Department of Environment was issued on Sunday in this regard.

Besides, open burning of solid waste, issuance of location and environmental clearance for newly established industries that may cause air pollution and other activities outlined in the action plan have also been banned.

Department of Environment’s Continuous Air Monitoring Stations (Cams) data show that the annual average concentration of ambient air pollutants in Savar is almost three times higher than the national standard, posing severe health risks to people.

During the dry season, winds from the northwest and northeast carry pollution from Savar into Dhaka for nearly five months, further aggravating air quality and creating grave health hazards for the residents of the cities.

The government expects that this declaration will play a vital role in curbing air pollution in both Savar and Dhaka, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In September, 2024, Environment Adviser  Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced that no new permit for brick kilns will be issued to reduce air pollution.

Besides, the operation of 3,491 brick kilns operating without environmental clearance to be shut down and all brick kilns built illegally in hilly areas will be relocated, she said.

Brick kilns located in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas are responsible for 58% of its air pollution.

The increasing use of firewood collected by felling trees causes severe deforestation while the toxic emissions produced during the process of baking brick poses acute health risks to inhabitants, including school-going children.

On February 24, the High Court ordered the removal of all illegal brick kilns across the country.

As per the directive, kiln owners were required to submit valid documents to the respective Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) office by March 1.

However, the majority failed to comply, demonstrating blatant disregard for the law.

Under existing laws, brick kilns cannot be established near residential, protected or commercial areas nor in proximity to municipal towns, educational institutions or agricultural land.

Topics:

DhakaSavarBrick kilnMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Rizwana: Removal of president’s portrait has no link with election

Rizwana: Local administration was complicit or silent in the Sadapathor looting

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Bangladesh rejects global plastics treaty draft, demands stronger measures against pollution

1.95-acre forest land reclaimed as 120 illegal structures demolished in Gazipur

Rizwana: Govt to increase forest coverage to 20%

Latest News

CA joins inaugural event of National Fisheries Week 2025

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

Machinery imports decline, investments freeze, employment crisis deepens

Moulvibazar’s roads in ruins, locals plead for repairs

202 tons of onion imported from India via Bhomra land port

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x