BHABODAH WATER LOGGING

Army to start re-digging of 5 rivers to solve by next month

The army is to complete the Tk140 crore re-digging project by June 2026, or by June 2027 if technical issues prevent it

File image of Harihar River. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 11:40 PM

The Engineering Core of Bangladesh Army will start re-digging of 81.5 kilometers of five rivers at the southern part of Jessore district by next month to solve the long-standing Bhabodah water logging problem, reported BSS.

“A team of the Army engineering core led by a Lieutenant Colonel has already arrived in Jessore and will start visiting the project sites from tomorrow,” Polash Kumar Benarjee, executive engineer (Ex-En) of the Water Development Board (WDB), Jessore zone told BSS on Sunday.

The army is supposed to complete the re-digging project at a cost of Tk140 crore by June 2026 but if it is not possible due to technical reasons, it must be completed within June 2027, Polash Kumar said.

They will re-dig 7 kilometers of Teka River at the upstream, 20 kilometers of Hari and Teligati rivers at the up and downstream, one kilometer of Sri River adjacent to Bhabodah sluice gates and 35 kilometers of Harihar River, he added.

Replying to a question regarding the re-digging of Mukteshwari River, the main river, which releases the stagnant water of Bhabodah area, the Ex-En said necessary re-digging of the river would be carried out after completing a survey that is being conducted by the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM).

Over 10 lakh people of Manirampur, Keshabpur and Avaynagar upazilas of Jashore district and Fultola and Dumuria upazilas of Khulna district have been facing an immense waterlogging problem due to the malfunction of Bhabodah sluice gates and siltation of river beds at upstream and downstream of Bhabodah for the last four decades.

RiverBangladesh ArmyJessoreBangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB)
