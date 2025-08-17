Bangladesh to construct 201 mini-stadiums under a mega project

The government is set to build 201 mini stadiums at the upazila level across the country under a revised project involving an estimated cost of Tk2855.42 crore.

Ecnec on Sunday approved the project titled “Construction of Mini Stadiums at Upazila Level (Phase II) (1st Revised)” for implementation from July 2021 to June 2027.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is the sponsoring agency of the project, while the National Sports Council will implement it under full government funding.

As per the plan, the project will cover 201 upazilas in 58 districts with a view to developing sports infrastructure to facilitate players’ practice and holding competitions at the grassroots level.

The major components include the acquisition of land in 123 upazilas, construction of two-storey pavilion buildings with galleries, boundary walls, office and toilet blocks, glass façade and utility works, as well as field development with turfing and installation of goalposts.

The revision had become necessary due to land-related complexities, adjustment of costs based on the Public Works Department’s 2022 rate schedule instead of 2018, a rise in expenditure of some components, an increased dollar exchange rate and an extension of the project tenure by two years.

As of May 2025, the project’s cumulative expenditure stood at Tk750.10 crore with a financial progress of 45.48% and physical progress of 54%.

For the current fiscal year (2025-26), Tk115.74 crore has been allocated under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

The Planning Commission observed that the project, once implemented, will help organize sports competitions at upazila and regional levels, nurture sports talent at the grassroots, and create opportunities for systematic training in different disciplines.

The construction of 201 mini-stadiums at the upazila level is part of the second phase of a project to establish a mini-stadium, named after Sheikh Russel, in every upazila across Bangladesh.

This initiative aims to foster sports development from the grassroots level during the previous Awami League government. The first phase of the project, which involved constructing stadiums in 125 upazilas, was completed in June 2019.

The second phase is currently underway. The overall goal is to build a mini-stadium in every upazila, with a focus on providing modern training facilities and nurturing athletes.

The interim government later changed the name “Sheikh Russel”.