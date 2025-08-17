National Fisheries Week begins Monday

The National Fisheries Week will begin in the country on Monday, aiming to raise public awareness about the expansion, conservation, development and sustainable use of the country's fish resources.

The theme of this year’s fisheries week is “Building sanctuaries makes the country rich with local fish”.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken various initiatives on the occasion of National Fisheries Week across the country, which will continue till Sunday.

The National Fisheries Week-2025 will be inaugurated at 10am at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre on Monday.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will be present as the chief guest.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter will preside over the event.

At the inaugural ceremony, 16 individuals and various institutions will be awarded the National Fisheries Award 2025 in recognition of their unique contributions to the fisheries sector.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded as the first, second and third prizes respectively.

On Tuesday, a rally will be held around 8:30am at the capital’s Manik Mia Avenue and a technology exhibition will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre around 10am. A discussion will be held at all educational institutions in Dhaka.

On Wednesday, a seminar will be held at 10am on the importance and future actions of fisheries sanctuaries at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).

Besides, a discussion meeting on fisheries and screening of a documentary will be held at 10am at Karwan Bazar fish market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a discussion meeting on the prospects and actions for increasing fish and fish product exports will be held in Chittagong at 10am on August 22, while a view-exchange meeting with fishermen, fish farmers and traders will be held at the Fisheries Building, along with a mobile awareness campaign around 10am on Saturday.

On Sunday, the National Fisheries Week 2025 will conclude with an evaluation, closing and cultural program at the Bangladesh Agricultural Institution at 4pm.

The activities at the district and upazila level will include rallies, inaugurations, awards for successful fish entrepreneurs, release of fry, discussion meetings, documentary screenings, safe fish farming campaigns, workshops with youth participation, quiz and painting competitions and cultural programs including sports events with fishermen in all districts and upazilas.