Sunday, August 17, 2025

CA chairs ECNEC meeting

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved 10 projects with an estimated cost of Tk6,506.50 crore

Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 03:49 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday presided over a meeting of Executive Committee of National Economic Council at Planning Commission.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved 10 projects with an estimated cost of Tk6,506.50 crore.

Of the total amount, Tk3,821.58 crore will come from government funding, Tk2,428.04 crore as project loans, and Tk2,56.89 crore from the implementing agency’s own financing.

The approval was given at the Ecnec meeting held at the NEC Conference Room with Chief Adviser and Ecnec Chairperson Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

These projects included five new projects, two revised projects, and three projects with extension of period without increase in cost.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
