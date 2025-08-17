Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be moderate

Kinshasa, Jakarta, and Manama cities respectively occupied the first, second, and third spots on the list of cities with the worst air quality 

File image: An aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM

Under the influence of rains, Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 75th on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 50 at 9:30am on Sunday morning.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘moderate,’ referring to a light healthy threat, according to the AQI index. The air quality continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday and the first working day of the week.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa, Indonesia’s Jakarta and Bahrain’s Manama cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 158, 131, and 110 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air Pollution in DhakaAir Quality Index (AQI)
Read More

Dhaka’s air quality continues to be ‘moderate’

Dhaka's air quality still in the moderate range

Dhaka’s air turns 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' Friday morning

Dhaka’s air again turns ‘moderate’ on Monday morning

‘Good’ air quality persists in Dhaka for second consecutive day

Thanks to rain, Dhaka's air quality good on Saturday morning

Latest News

Erosion threat looms over historic Munshiganj Market

Zelensky says ready for bilateral meeting with Putin to end war

NCP expels Joint Member Secretary Mahin Sarkar

Choking on progress: Dhaka’s smog battle starts in Savar

Chhatra Dal leader expelled for referring Bangabandhu as ‘Father of the Nation’ on Facebook

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x