Saturday, August 16, 2025

CA Yunus: People’s will, not mine

‘I do not impose anything of my own. I just wait to see what the will of the people is, and then I facilitate it’

File image of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 12:25 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus emphasized that his role is not to impose personal decisions but to act as a facilitator for the people’s will.

He made this statement in an interview given to Malaysia’s state news agency Bernama during a recent visit to the country.

Prof Yunus said: “I do not impose anything of my own. I just wait to see what the will of the people is, and then I facilitate it.”

Prof Yunus visited Malaysia from Monday to Wednesday, at the invitation of the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

During the interview, he said: “There are many difficulties. Many people want to disrupt this, as the political elements that were ousted from Bangladesh are attempting to destabilise the entire system.”

Prof Yunus has stated that he does not consider himself a leader, but rather a caretaker in the effort to restore democratic processes in the country. However, he acknowledged that ensuring democratic rights is facing enormous challenges.

The chief adviser alleged that the political forces ousted from Bangladesh are trying to destabilize the entire system.

He remarked that due to authoritarian rule and a flawed electoral system, many people in Bangladesh have not been able to exercise their voting rights for the past 10 to 15 years, but this time, everyone will be able to exercise their own voting rights.

He said: “Imagine, being 18 years old, excited to vote, but your chance never came because elections were never truly held. Now they will be casting their vote for the first time in 15 years”

Topics:

Muhammad YunusElectionMalaysia
