Atrai River flows above danger level in Naogaon; 30 embankment points at risk

Continuous rainfall and runoff from upstream hills have caused river levels to rise significantly across Naogaon, with the Atrai River now flowing above the danger mark.

As a result, at least 30 points along embankments and flood control dams on both banks of the river have been identified as vulnerable.

According to the Water Development Board, as of noon on Friday, the Atrai River was flowing 27 centimetres above the danger level at the Jotbazar point in Manda upazila. Meanwhile, the Chhota Jamuna River was flowing 37 centimetres below the danger level at the Liton Bridge point in Naogaon town.

Other key monitoring points along the Atrai River also remained just below the danger line—68 centimetres below at Shimultali, 94 centimetres below at Mahadevpur, and 3 centimetres below at the Railway Bridge point in Atrai.

The Punarbhaba River was recorded at 0.16 centimetres below the danger level at the Nitpur Porsha point.

In Manda upazila, the situation is particularly concerning. Ten embankment points at Jotbazar have been marked as highly risky, and another 20 locations, including Laxmirampur, Ayyapur, Panjrabhanga, Palashbari, Mithapur, Nikhirapara, and Goalmanda, have been added to the high-risk list.

Many of these points lie along the main flood control embankment.

Manda Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Akhtar Jahan Sathi said that the water level of the Atrai River is rising rapidly, prompting the local administration to convene an emergency meeting as part of advance preparedness.

She added that instructions have been issued to identify risky embankments and to keep essential materials such as sandbags, bamboo, and other supplies on standby.

Authorities are also preparing shelters and stockpiling dry food to assist residents in the event of flooding.

The situation is being closely monitored, she added.

Md Faizur Rahman, executive engineer of the Naogaon Water Development Board, said that water levels have been steadily increasing over the past week.

All necessary precautionary measures have been taken in anticipation of potential flooding, he added.