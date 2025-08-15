ISPR: Investigation board formed over allegations against senior army officer

The Bangladesh Army has formed a high-level investigation board to probe an allegation of abuse of a woman by a senior army officer, which recently surfaced on social media.

The complainant is the former wife of a dismissed army officer, according to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the PR, the ex-army officer was previously convicted in a sensational criminal case, dismissed from service, and is currently serving a prison sentence.

It added that, the Bangladesh Army had been aware of the allegation of abuse before it appeared on social media and had already initiated an investigation with due seriousness.

Considering the complainant's social dignity and the sensitivity of the matter, the army proceeded with necessary action under military law with appropriate caution.

The accused senior officer has already been relieved of his duties, and a high-level investigation board has been formed to uncover the facts, the release said, adding, disciplinary measures against the senior army officer are currently underway.

The release clarified that, as per the regulations, a dismissed member of the Army is not entitled to official accommodation, medical services, or other benefits.

However, on humanitarian grounds, temporary housing in government quarters was allowed for his family, considering the dismissed officer's child's SSC examinations.

The Bangladesh Army reaffirmed its commitment to moral values and discipline, stressing that it never tolerates unethical or immoral conduct. All allegations against its members are investigated with due importance, and, if proven, strict legal action is taken in accordance with the law.