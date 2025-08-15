Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shafiqul: Election to be held in February; no power to delay

Work is progressing on the basis of consensus through discussions with political parties over July Charter, he says

File image of Chief Adviser Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam. Photo: PID
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 07:08 PM

The national election is scheduled for February 2026, and there is no power to postpone it, said Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday.

“The election will be held according to the chief Adviser’s announcement,” he said while speaking with journalists after Jumma prayers on Friday after visiting to the graves of Shaheed Rabbi and Shaheed Al Amin in Magura.

“The entire nation is ready for the election. All the relevant institutions have already begun preparatory work. Once the monsoon ends, the election atmosphere will spread across neighborhoods. Everyone will see the grand festival of the election,” said Shafiqul.

On the matter of reforms, he said; “In July, discussions with political parties were held on the charter (charter of reforms), and work is progressing on the basis of consensus. The reform activities are visible and are proceeding at a rapid pace.”

Topics:

MaguraBangladesh ElectionsShafiqul Alam
Read More

Press secretary: Adviser Farida Akhter misspoke

Shafiqul: BD workers to enjoy similar social benefits, protection like Malaysians

37 out of 367 Reform Commission recommendations implemented

Shafiqul: Committee formed to probe procurement, use of lethal weapons

Man electrocuted in Magura

Shafiqul: Dhaka strongly raises irregular migrant issues with KL

Latest News

Bangladesh A begin with defeat in Australia’s Top End T20 Series

Nahid: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not Father of the Nation

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

Dhaka’s foot overbridges pose safety risks amid encroachment, broken steps, poor lighting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x