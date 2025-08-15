Shafiqul: Election to be held in February; no power to delay

The national election is scheduled for February 2026, and there is no power to postpone it, said Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday.

“The election will be held according to the chief Adviser’s announcement,” he said while speaking with journalists after Jumma prayers on Friday after visiting to the graves of Shaheed Rabbi and Shaheed Al Amin in Magura.

“The entire nation is ready for the election. All the relevant institutions have already begun preparatory work. Once the monsoon ends, the election atmosphere will spread across neighborhoods. Everyone will see the grand festival of the election,” said Shafiqul.

On the matter of reforms, he said; “In July, discussions with political parties were held on the charter (charter of reforms), and work is progressing on the basis of consensus. The reform activities are visible and are proceeding at a rapid pace.”